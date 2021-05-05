Mighty App Hero

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Super excited to see how the motion for the hero turned out on the new MightyApp website! In collaboration with @lobanovskiy and @yonke
See it live here: www.mightyapp.com
_______________
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact
Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co