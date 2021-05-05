Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Kovalev ◒
unfold

Mighty App Hero

David Kovalev ◒
unfold
David Kovalev ◒ for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Super excited to see how the motion for the hero turned out on the new MightyApp website! In collaboration with @lobanovskiy and @yonke

See it live here: www.mightyapp.com

_______________

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact

Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like