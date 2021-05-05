Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
On Tap

On Tap beer flourishes flourish vintage branding badge type retro typography vector design
Acting on inspiration week 7: I had much higher hopes for this weekly challenge. It’s turning into more of a monthly.... oh well. Anyways, I came across this vintage Schlitz coaster a while back and just loved the “on tap” type, so I put my own little spin on it. So there ya go.

