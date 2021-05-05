Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ronny Sauer

Finance App UI

Ronny Sauer
Ronny Sauer
  • Save
Finance App UI glassmorphism finance figma typography mobile app ui creative illustration design
Download color palette

Just a project to improve my design skills in Figma. Thanks for watching. Ciao Ronny

Ronny Sauer
Ronny Sauer

More by Ronny Sauer

View profile
    • Like