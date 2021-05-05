Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Puneet Verma

How Magento 2 SEO Module Changes Search Appearance Of Store

Puneet Verma
Puneet Verma
  • Save
How Magento 2 SEO Module Changes Search Appearance Of Store
Download color palette

Magento 2 SEO Module is intended to improve your store appearance in SERP by using advanced SEO strategies such as auto meta templates, category type, featured snippets, inventory status, and breadcrumbs, sitemaps, etc.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Puneet Verma
Puneet Verma

More by Puneet Verma

View profile
    • Like