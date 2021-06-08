Writer / Artist / Book website

Trending designs to inspire you
A sneak peek of a simple website for the new Bara Koubkova's book "Bojuj Sracicko" (F*ght, You Lil' Piece of Shit).
Check live version.
Illustrations and cover art by Lucie Bax