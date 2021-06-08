Antonin Kus

Writer / Artist / Book website

Antonin Kus
Antonin Kus
Hire Me
  • Save
Writer / Artist / Book website ios mobile book cover book gallery black illustration mockup layout editorial layout flat clean minimal editorial artsy art mobile web website ux ui
Download color palette

A sneak peek of a simple website for the new Bara Koubkova's book "Bojuj Sracicko" (F*ght, You Lil' Piece of Shit).

Check live version.

Illustrations and cover art by Lucie Bax

Antonin Kus
Antonin Kus
Lead Designer @ Countly
Hire Me

More by Antonin Kus

View profile
    • Like