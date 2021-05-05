When Life Gives Ya Lemons

Kicking off this Wednesday with a quick little illustration! "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade"... I've always appreciated this phrase when going through hectic times and I often use it as motivation as a busy designer who is just starting out in my career. This phrase has been very relevant to me during the glorious year of 2020, of course! Life gave us lotssss of lemons this past year, I hope you all made some tasty lemonade from them! Be thankful for your family, health, and just simply having the opportunity to see another day. Not everyone gets these chances...you are lucky!

Let these lemons be a reminder to you that everything happens for a reason, and take whatever life throws at you and make something beautiful from it 🍋🍋