Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sasha Lupine

Milky May

Sasha Lupine
Sasha Lupine
  • Save
Milky May universe spaceman galaxy space bodypositive illustrator creative feminism female character challenge characterdesign female character flat illustration illustration
Download color palette

A cover for the Milky May challenge, which will take place soon on Instagram.

Sasha Lupine
Sasha Lupine

More by Sasha Lupine

View profile
    • Like