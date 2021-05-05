Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Usman Qureshi

DIXON Data Suite - Logo Design

Usman Qureshi
Usman Qureshi
Hire Me
  • Save
DIXON Data Suite - Logo Design brand identity connect letter d branding logo design logo car park parking booking navigation vehicle technology dixon data suite platform data visualization data map parking app
Download color palette

Logo and identity design for DIXON Data Suite, a parking data platform that utilizes parking data to power data-driven decisions.

What do you think of this concept? Tell me your thoughts in the comments 👇

Press love ❤️ if you enjoyed it.

⚡️⚡️

Need a logo design or branding for your company? Let's work together!
Write to me 📩 hello@kickstudio.co

For more info www.kickstudio.co

Join me on
Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Usman Qureshi
Usman Qureshi
Branding, Web Design, and UI/UX Design.
Hire Me

More by Usman Qureshi

View profile
    • Like