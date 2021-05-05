Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yolan Sihombing

Education Smart Class App

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing
  • Save
Education Smart Class App education app ux mobile figmadesign app figma design uiuxdesign uiux ui simplify
Download color palette

Hello everyone ✋✋

This is my Exploration for Education Smart Class App.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.

Don't forget to Like❤ it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
.

Download License Source Project 👇👇👇
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/education-platform-app-d877ab7d-7d99-4760-8273-a1ba9a95ae2b

Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.
.
Check my Instagram profile about design:
📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/
Medium: https://yolansihombing77.medium.com/
-------------------------------------------------------------
Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing

More by Yolan Sihombing

View profile
    • Like