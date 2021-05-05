QR Code Vending Fridge App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, Dribbblers!
Ever bought something in a vending fridge?❄️ You know, when you choose a product, insert money in the fridge and it spits out a chocolate bar?🍫 Now, there are even QR-code vending fridges there on the market.
The principle is pretty simple. The user:
📲 downloads the app
💳 enters the credit card data
🔍 searches the catalog
🔐 unlocks the door
🍪 takes what’s needed
💰 the payment goes automatically
We’ve designed such an app. On the first screen, you see the product catalogue where a user may see what’s there in the fridge 🍔
On the second screen, you see the products that were taken and the countdown timer indicating the time left before the door lock 🔓
⬜️ 🟧 The primary color is white with accent orange which is the all-time best in terms of the contrast.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain an insight on UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova