QR Code Vending Fridge App

Ever bought something in a vending fridge?❄️ You know, when you choose a product, insert money in the fridge and it spits out a chocolate bar?🍫 Now, there are even QR-code vending fridges there on the market.

The principle is pretty simple. The user:

📲 downloads the app

💳 enters the credit card data

🔍 searches the catalog

🔐 unlocks the door

🍪 takes what’s needed

💰 the payment goes automatically

We’ve designed such an app. On the first screen, you see the product catalogue where a user may see what’s there in the fridge 🍔

On the second screen, you see the products that were taken and the countdown timer indicating the time left before the door lock 🔓

⬜️ 🟧 The primary color is white with accent orange which is the all-time best in terms of the contrast.

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova