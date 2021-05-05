Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
QR Code Vending Fridge App

QR Code Vending Fridge App
Hello, Dribbblers!

Ever bought something in a vending fridge?❄️ You know, when you choose a product, insert money in the fridge and it spits out a chocolate bar?🍫 Now, there are even QR-code vending fridges there on the market.

The principle is pretty simple. The user:
📲 downloads the app
💳 enters the credit card data
🔍 searches the catalog
🔐 unlocks the door
🍪 takes what’s needed
💰 the payment goes automatically

We’ve designed such an app. On the first screen, you see the product catalogue where a user may see what’s there in the fridge 🍔
On the second screen, you see the products that were taken and the countdown timer indicating the time left before the door lock 🔓

⬜️ 🟧 The primary color is white with accent orange which is the all-time best in terms of the contrast.

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

