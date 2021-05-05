Japanese Hiragana Chart

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Japanese Hiragana (alphabet) chart. Design for educational materials.
The chart shows the 3 main groups of the Japanese Hiragana read top to bottom, right to left, as it is in Japanese:
1. The standard Hiragana which consist of 5 vowels followed by consonant and vowel pairs.
2. The Dakuten - which function similarly to accents.
3. Digraphs - as in most languages, certain combinations of characters create their own sounds, typically through some form of blending.