Japanese Hiragana Chart

The Japanese Hiragana (alphabet) chart. Design for educational materials.

The chart shows the 3 main groups of the Japanese Hiragana read top to bottom, right to left, as it is in Japanese:

1. The standard Hiragana which consist of 5 vowels followed by consonant and vowel pairs.

2. The Dakuten - which function similarly to accents.

3. Digraphs - as in most languages, certain combinations of characters create their own sounds, typically through some form of blending.

