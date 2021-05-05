David Salmon

Daily UI - #027 - Dropdown

Daily UI - #027 - Dropdown
For the dropdown I went for a simple icon + heading + subheading structure.

Fonts are all Open Sans and icons are Hero Icons.

Posted on May 5, 2021
