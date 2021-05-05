Eric Miller

New Wireframe Deck (prototype!)

This is my first digitally printed prototype of the new Wireframe Deck... really excited how it's looking, and haven't even seen the offset printed version yet.

I'll be launching this on Kickstarter to help support higher production costs that come with more cards, larger cards, better print quality and a snazzy new storage box.

Subscribe for updates: http://uxkits.com/kickstarter

