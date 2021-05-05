Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Justyna Brzakala

3d rig of robo lady

Justyna Brzakala
3d rig of robo lady character design character animation motion motion graphic vector illustration animated rigging rig robots robot sciencefiction
  1. 3d rig dribbble.mp4
  2. IMG-2882.jpg

simple 3D rigg with 'joistick n sliders'.
The character is inspired by illustrations for Stanislaw Lem's book "Cyberiada" by Daniel Mróz.

