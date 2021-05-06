DEX labs - Brand Proposal

Hey Fellas!

Some time ago we showed you the final and customer approved version for DEX Labs.Check here! Today we want to share what was rejected. This is a preliminary concept that we always try to show our clients. We do not stop with just the logo, but we try to outline the whole "world" it should be surrounded by. What do you think? Which one would you choose?

What is DEX Labs?

DEX Labs is building products and technical solutions and consulting for the biggest challenges facing decentralized finance systems (DeFi). Their team specializes in expertise in the mechanics of both decentralized and centralized system. DEX Labs is lead R&D contributor for DerivaDEX Company

__________

Stay with us:

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

Let’s create something together hello@properly.studio