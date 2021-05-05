Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TypeFactory Co

Qabil - Outline Typeface

Qabil Outline typeface is inspired by comic books.
For digital lettering Qabil is an great option.
This handy toolkit helps you easily letter your comic strips, but even if you have nothing to do with cartooning, this bundle can simply add some comic book feeling to your design.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/qabil-outline-typeface/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/qabil/ref/501262/

