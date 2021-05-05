Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naveen

Yoga App Concept Design

Naveen
Naveen
  • Save
Yoga App Concept Design yoga app yoga studio morning time learning app android app ios yoga illustration uiuxdesign dailyui adobe xd creative design
Download color palette

Hi Creative minds
Hope you all are doing well and safe!
I would love to present my new yoga app concept design UI hope you will love this if not then share your valuable feedback to me i will really appreciate your all feedbacks and will improve my skills constantly -:)
Or which one do you like most the Green One or The Yellow One
comment in below!

Naveen
Naveen

More by Naveen

View profile
    • Like