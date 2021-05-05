🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Creative minds
Hope you all are doing well and safe!
I would love to present my new yoga app concept design UI hope you will love this if not then share your valuable feedback to me i will really appreciate your all feedbacks and will improve my skills constantly -:)
Or which one do you like most the Green One or The Yellow One
comment in below!