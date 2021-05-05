Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Finn Friedrich

Mobile Reading App

Finn Friedrich
Finn Friedrich
  • Save
Mobile Reading App book app reading reading app uidesign iphone ios app ios design gradient mobile app design ui app adobe xd
Download color palette

They say modern people don't read, but that's far from the truth. Many of us don't mind enjoying a good book, we just choose other writings and read them in other formats.

Finn Friedrich
Finn Friedrich

More by Finn Friedrich

View profile
    • Like