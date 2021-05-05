Josh Kulchar

Brewt's - Website Design foodie brand drinks fresh chihuahua dog mixer web design ui design ui hot sauce sauce food and beverage spirits full circle branding graphic design design art direction
Designed a new homepage and a couple of interior web pages for Brewt's to refresh their current site framework.

The client wanted the site to celebrate the foodie lifestyle and the natural social interactions that come from enjoying food and drinks with one another.

Applied the new branding and product photography throughout.

Agency: Full Circle

