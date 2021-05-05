Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luke Deft

XP Monogram Logo

Luke Deft
Luke Deft
  • Save
XP Monogram Logo xp logo letter logo monogram logo monogram geometric design geometry logo icon design minimal branding
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Here is a XP Monogram Logo

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft

Luke Deft
Luke Deft

More by Luke Deft

View profile
    • Like