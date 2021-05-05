Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Violeta Patolova Paolini

Wonderful Woman | Character Design | Print Art

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
Wonderful Woman | Character Design | Print Art lettering challenge botanical illustration art women in illustration womens day women empowerment empowerment character design botanical art flower illustration typography lettering design illustration
Inspired by spring and blooming flowers. Feminine illustration with empowerment quotes.

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

