Shreyansh

Yeah talk

Shreyansh
Shreyansh
  • Save
Yeah talk chat app ui chat application design chat app task chat minimal app ux ui
Download color palette

yeahtalk is the app i design for the company or small business who want to chat with their employees and also want to give task for the day. In this app we can chat with the team as well as individual person.

here is the chat part and task part coming soon

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Shreyansh
Shreyansh

More by Shreyansh

View profile
    • Like