Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Spareto Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Spareto Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith brand update brand redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo update brand initials cars logo mark logo marks icon logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity logo portfolio logo design
Spareto Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith brand update brand redesign logo rebrand logo refresh logo update brand initials cars logo mark logo marks icon logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity logo portfolio logo design
Download color palette
  1. Spareto Logo MockUp Poster The Logo Smith.jpg
  2. spareto Logo redesigned by The Logo Smith.jpg

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————


→ Client: https://spareto.com
→ Designed: 2020
→ Scope: Logo Redesign

→ Project Page: Spareto Logo Guidelines

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like