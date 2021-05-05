Personal Website Design for Developer or UI/UX Designer

Trending designs to inspire you
This design i develop for my personal website. i use github for hosting this page because no database use in this website. i develop this website with some framework like bootstrap, swipper js and some additional css.
some of the tools that I use is Figma for Design UI/UX, Visual Studio Code for Coding.
You can visit a personal website with the url address https://aditfirman.github.io and let's connect with me :)