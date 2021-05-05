Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TShirt 2021

TShirt 2021 graphicdesign apparel type illustration handlettered typography tshirt design lettering
"Praise the Lord" is handlettered to coincide with the scripted typeface.

Line embellishments incorporated to represent a sense of shouting; "Attitude Check" is a phrase shouted by the pastor and the audience shouts in response "Praise the Lord"

Geared towards the ministry youth.

