Marlon Studio

Zufanek

Marlon Studio
Marlon Studio
  • Save
Zufanek typography spirits czech hruskovica alcohol packaging design label design
Download color palette

Žufánek is a spirits brand that is well-known and beloved in the Czech Republic. Introduced in 2002, the design of the core range had not changed significantly since their launch: it involved an abstracted illustration of the fruit, the name of the product in a handmade "woodcut" font and the brand name. In the new design, instead of the illustration of the fruit the signifier for each flavour becomes the initial of the product name, therefore creating a new alphabet of alcohol.

Marlon Studio
Marlon Studio

More by Marlon Studio

View profile
    • Like