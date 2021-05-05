Trending designs to inspire you
Žufánek is a spirits brand that is well-known and beloved in the Czech Republic. Introduced in 2002, the design of the core range had not changed significantly since their launch: it involved an abstracted illustration of the fruit, the name of the product in a handmade "woodcut" font and the brand name. In the new design, instead of the illustration of the fruit the signifier for each flavour becomes the initial of the product name, therefore creating a new alphabet of alcohol.