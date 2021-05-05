Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Front9Agency Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Front9Agency Logo Designed by The Logo Smith
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————


→ Client: Front9Agency
→ Website: https://f9a.co/
→ Designed: 2013 (Still in use 2021)
→ Scope: Logo Design

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
