kitty on ghost island (inks)

kitty on ghost island (inks) camping forest rocks concept art lake pond water tree dock cat island ghost hipster cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
Here some inks for a piece I was working on. Love me some cats, islands and ghosts :)

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

