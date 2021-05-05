kitty on ghost island (inks)

Trending designs to inspire you
Here some inks for a piece I was working on. Love me some cats, islands and ghosts :)
Check out my new-ish website:
http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/
Instagram (where I post most regularly):
https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/
putting some stuff up on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates