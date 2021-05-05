SolarFlare Studio Showreel

Trending designs to inspire you
Produced a showreel for SolarGlare Studio last year and here are some snippets.
This was a challenge as we were all working remotely, so working closely with the rest of the team was a challenge.
I am really happy with the result.
The full showreel can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/8aAUZMizX1A?list=PLStZPAAxom5SSL4jLiwovA6Ob6g_8GrTd