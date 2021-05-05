Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ollie Farnden

SolarFlare Studio Showreel

Produced a showreel for SolarGlare Studio last year and here are some snippets.

This was a challenge as we were all working remotely, so working closely with the rest of the team was a challenge.

I am really happy with the result.

The full showreel can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/8aAUZMizX1A?list=PLStZPAAxom5SSL4jLiwovA6Ob6g_8GrTd

