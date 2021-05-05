Things About API Development That Keeps You Up

Trending designs to inspire you
API is an abbreviation for Application Programming Interface, a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other. Every time you use an app like Facebook, send an instant message or check the weather on your phone, you are using an API. API development is a way to program with a different software component or resource.