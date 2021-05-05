Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Coada ☼

Twise | Logo design

Oleg Coada ☼
Oleg Coada ☼
Twise | Logo design tech digital agency branding agency branding design gradient eye logo artificial ai intelligence artificial intelligence branding and identity branding logo eye
Hi there,
Here's a logo design concept from a recent project I was working on.

Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Rebound of
Twise | Logo Design
By Oleg Coada ☼
Oleg Coada ☼
Oleg Coada ☼
