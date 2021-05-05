Minimal Vector Character Illustration, Basketball Player

Trending designs to inspire you
DAY 30 / Play with the creativity
Two things characterize every top athlete.
1. Daily commitment
2. The way he approaches his sport
It is the same with art. Don't just create. Let it be playful, weird, and with ease. And do it every single day.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
