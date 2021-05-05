Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted

Let's camp

Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted
Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted
Let's camp tent campfire camping camp frog needlepoint canvas
I did this exclusive illustration for a limited edition needlepoint kit of Soda Vital. With their project Canevas Fatal, they renew this medium by collaborating with different artists.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted
Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted

