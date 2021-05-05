The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

UHX Universal Healthcoin Logo & Icon Designed by The Logo Smith

UHX Universal Healthcoin Logo & Icon
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: UHX
→ Designed: 2019
→ Scope: Logo & Icon Design
→ Project Page: UHX Universal Healthcoin

The Logo Smith was hired by UHC to redesign and update the brand logo for UHX Universal Healthcoin & Exchange back in 2018.

The old Universal Health Coin logo was in need of an update, due in part to a change in the companies direction as a result of various US political changes in the healthcare system.

The new Universal Health Coin logo needed to be far more adaptable and flexible when it came to the online world, and specifically the iOS application which is in development.

Hence I focused on a monogram of sorts that sits within the typical confines of a square application icon, which can be used on it’s own and/or alongside the UHX wording and tag-line.

The new UHX logo mark was formed from all 3 initials: U, H, and X, to make a practical and flexible monogram.

The UHX wording was custom created to enhance the negative space ‘arrow’ between the H & X.

→ Project Page: UHX Universal Healthcoin

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

