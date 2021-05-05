Vysehrad atelier – branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Vysehrad atelier is an established architectural studio based in Prague, CZ. The demand was to create a nice and minimalistic concept of a brand system that would be highly variable and would allow the architects to use particular units of the system in their everyday work.