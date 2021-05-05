The Potato Studio

Learning Management System

The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
  • Save
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Learning Management System webapplication website login page ui lms dashboard webapp
Download color palette
  1. Instagram Post – 3.png
  2. Instagram Post – 1.png
  3. Create Quiz@2x.png
  4. Create popup@2x.png
  5. Assessment grid view@2x.png
  6. Login image vers2@2x.png

Hola Dribbblers,

Here’s a new SaaS UI for a Learning Management System for teachers and students.

Teachers can effortlessly create modules for Projects, Quiz and Tests.

Press 'L' to support us and stay tuned for more :)

Cheers

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio

More by The Potato Studio

View profile
    • Like