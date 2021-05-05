Rem

Rem
Rem
Insurance Landing Page ui ux design website minimal modern graphicdesign webdesign insurance branding visual design user experience uidesign landing page
Landing page for an insurance website. Quickly enabling users to access what they want which in this case is a quote for specific insurance policies is always important.

I've used imagery to reflect the H1 title text as well as buttons that will send you to a lower level page that would give you more information as well as a large CTA to quickly get an online quotation.

Rem
Rem

