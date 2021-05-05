Mobile app for predicting taxi prices

A unique app that allows you to track the price of a taxi in real time

- Predicts the price of a taxi during the day online

- Helps you plan your daily trips profitably

- Save your routes, track price fluctuations throughout the day and choose the best time to order a cheap taxi

- Control the demand for a taxi and make a decision about the trip

- Predicts the availability of a cheap taxi near you at a convenient time for you

- Helps you track price fluctuations