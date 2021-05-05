Mobile app for predicting taxi prices

Trending designs to inspire you
A unique app that allows you to track the price of a taxi in real time
- Predicts the price of a taxi during the day online
- Helps you plan your daily trips profitably
- Save your routes, track price fluctuations throughout the day and choose the best time to order a cheap taxi
- Control the demand for a taxi and make a decision about the trip
- Predicts the availability of a cheap taxi near you at a convenient time for you
- Helps you track price fluctuations