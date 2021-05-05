Anastasia Zubovich

Mobile app for predicting taxi prices

Anastasia Zubovich
Anastasia Zubovich
  • Save
Mobile app for predicting taxi prices android app android mobile app ux ui ui ux taxi app taxi mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile ux webdesign web ui design ui figma design interface design inspiration design
Download color palette

A unique app that allows you to track the price of a taxi in real time

- Predicts the price of a taxi during the day online
- Helps you plan your daily trips profitably
- Save your routes, track price fluctuations throughout the day and choose the best time to order a cheap taxi
- Control the demand for a taxi and make a decision about the trip
- Predicts the availability of a cheap taxi near you at a convenient time for you
- Helps you track price fluctuations

Anastasia Zubovich
Anastasia Zubovich

More by Anastasia Zubovich

View profile
    • Like