VORONOI

Hamburg Hernia Centre Logo Concept

VORONOI
VORONOI
Hire Us
  • Save
Hamburg Hernia Centre Logo Concept anchor medical design medical medicine brand agency brand identity brand design branding identity design brand logo
Download color palette

Never underestimate the importance of the location. No one will mistake the Hamburg Hernia Centre with any other with this logo concept.

Here we combined the symbol of the port city with the symbol of medicine: the anchor and the rod of Asclepius.

________________

Let’s connect:

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

VORONOI
VORONOI
Visual branding for digital products and companies
Hire Us

More by VORONOI

View profile
    • Like