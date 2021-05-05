AI powered Ed-tech app for students to prepare for math exams

Have you ever wondered if an app can be your teacher who could help you solve mathematical problems?

What if I say that this app can talk with you just like a human, cool isn't it?

The crux of this mobile application lies in its Artificial intelligence technology using which it suggests the best algorithm to solve a problem to prepare for competitive exams in order to save your time and effort but it isn't complete without a human-friendly user interface because after all, it is UI with which the user has to interact and it should be as user friendly as possible in order to utilize the time spent in learning rather than losing it.

What do you think about this concept? Please share your ideas as well.