Meditate - A simple meditation app

Meditation can bring peace and mindfulness in our life.

Apps to help us meditate should not be complex.

Here I created a concept about how a meditation app can be, where one section has no noise but simple meditation options.

Design Decisions :

I have used 8 pt grid to make it harmonious. Used Rounded fonts since they seem more soothing to human eyes. Interplay of multiple shades of blue with bright green as accent color. These colors also make a person feel calm.

