Farmer App Landing, Comments, Menu bar screens

Hello Folks,
I am presenting with you a few Farmer App screens. Like Landing screen, Comments screen, Menubar screen.
Home Screen:- There are Hook features on the top area for Farmer, this feature is very important days for the farmer. Farmer check weather situation after getting in the morning time and visit on DeHaat center if they want to purchase any farming items. The third feature is Quiz if a farmer is curious to know more about farming, they can play Quiz game as well as getting knowledge.
Comment Screen:- Farmer can comment on other farmer posts.
Menubar Screen:- By the Menubar Farmer can connect with important features also know more about DeHaat App helpful for him.
I hope you would better understand better insights into Farmers.
DeHaat Farmer App:-
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.intspvt.com.farmer
Thank you