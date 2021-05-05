Shmart Studio

Moonstruck Logo Evolution 1

Moonstruck Logo Evolution 1 eye lightning coffee bean illustration vector character typography branding mascot coffee shop space astronaut logo
I wanted to show my process during a client project. I collect ideas, refine them and try yo improve it to the end. This is the first idea of the logo evolution of 'Moonstruck Coffee'. There are two more, stay tuned.

A designer who wants to answer your branding questions.
