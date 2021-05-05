Tripeo - Easy Accommodation Finder App 🏘❤️

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there :)
Let's check out my latest exploration work ❤️🔥
Background:
Tripeo is a platform to find the nearest hotel, resort, villa, etc for your vacation. You can find convenient and flexible pricing options as well. You can also use the live location feature to go to your desired destination in a city where you are new or totally unknown.
Let me know if you have any feedback :)
View on Behance 😍
See Latest Case Study 🔥
Follow Me on Behance I Instagram I Dribbble I Linkedin
Buy UI Kit from UI8 😍
---------------------------------------------------------------
I am Available for freelance hire,
Full-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract-
📩 Email me : Sobujdattabd@gmail.com
☎️ Call me : Skype