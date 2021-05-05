Tripeo - Easy Accommodation Finder App 🏘❤️

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soumitro Sobuj
Twinkle

Tripeo - Easy Accommodation Finder App

Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥
Twinkle
Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥 for Twinkle
Tripeo - Easy Accommodation Finder App booking website mobile app design mobile design landing page design ios android interface
Hi there :)

Let's check out my latest exploration work ❤️🔥

Background:
Tripeo is a platform to find the nearest hotel, resort, villa, etc for your vacation. You can find convenient and flexible pricing options as well. You can also use the live location feature to go to your desired destination in a city where you are new or totally unknown.

Let me know if you have any feedback :)

Twinkle
Twinkle
We design and build digital experiences
