Podcast Exploration UI | Part 1

Hi Folks!

Today I created some exploration of the Podcast App. I used some new out-of-the-box colors to make it unique with a touch of unique Side RailBar.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave your feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @marqtwinn

dribble account to get lots of awesome UIUX Inspirations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to marqtwinncreations@gmail.com