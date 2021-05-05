Marqtwinn Creations

Podcast Exploration UI | Part 1

Marqtwinn Creations
Marqtwinn Creations
  • Save
Podcast Exploration UI | Part 1 ui design podcasts music app music podcast side bar railbar ux uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Today I created some exploration of the Podcast App. I used some new out-of-the-box colors to make it unique with a touch of unique Side RailBar.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave your feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @marqtwinn
dribble account to get lots of awesome UIUX Inspirations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to marqtwinncreations@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Marqtwinn Creations
Marqtwinn Creations

More by Marqtwinn Creations

View profile
    • Like