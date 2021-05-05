Restaurant Business Card Design.

------------------------------

Hello, if you like my shot, Hit ❤️ or press "L". Leave a comment and follow us to get more shots like this.

------------------------------

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇

Email: bidyutkumarbd@gmail.com

WhatsApp: Text Here

-------------------------------

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

-------------------------------

Thanks for watching