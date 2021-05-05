Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bidyut Kumar

Restaurant Business Card Design

Bidyut Kumar
Bidyut Kumar
  • Save
Restaurant Business Card Design fast food business card corporate diner business impression food business branding design graphic design trending business card restaurant card printing business card mockup visiting card mockup coffee business card black business card cafe business card restaurant business card
Download color palette

Restaurant Business Card Design.
------------------------------
Hello, if you like my shot, Hit ❤️ or press "L". Leave a comment and follow us to get more shots like this.
------------------------------
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Email: bidyutkumarbd@gmail.com
WhatsApp: Text Here
-------------------------------
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Linkedin
-------------------------------
Thanks for watching

Bidyut Kumar
Bidyut Kumar

More by Bidyut Kumar

View profile
    • Like