Snowmen, In Spring?

Well, it sure is cold enough in the UK for snow, and there was a flurry in Manchester last night. it's May by the way, May. The boiler at work has packed in and I'm sat here in gloves, so of coarse my mind is on snow and snowmen! I have made a fun collection of make your own snowmen for Design Bundles, on sale now! https://designbundles.net/michellestillcreates/1351972-melting-snowmen-collection-make-your-own-christmas

Posted on May 5, 2021
