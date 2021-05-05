Complex Product for Mortgage Lender

Leobit is a technology partner of an American full-service mortgage company established in 1997. For 2000+ customers’ clients, our .NET team developed a complex lending platform.

The product delivers innovative mortgage🏠 solutions and simplifies the overall lending process in B2B and B2C segments thanks to:

-loan pipeline management through a clear and easy-to-navigate interface for brokers

-quick and secure mortgage loan processing for borrowers 🪴

-instant interaction between brokers and borrowers regarding loan updates and status 📝

-possibility to explore and compare mortgage interest rate options to find the most affordable mortgage programs 🔎