Complex Product for Mortgage Lender

Leobit is a technology partner of an American full-service mortgage company established in 1997. For 2000+ customers’ clients, our .NET team developed a complex lending platform.
The product delivers innovative mortgage🏠 solutions and simplifies the overall lending process in B2B and B2C segments thanks to:
-loan pipeline management through a clear and easy-to-navigate interface for brokers
-quick and secure mortgage loan processing for borrowers 🪴
-instant interaction between brokers and borrowers regarding loan updates and status 📝
-possibility to explore and compare mortgage interest rate options to find the most affordable mortgage programs 🔎