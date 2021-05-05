Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantin Zhuck

Car Rent iOS App

Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
Car Rent iOS App design app ios uidesign uxdesign interface ux ui mobile bmw volvo car gradient color green blue rent travel trip vacation
This is a concept app for a car rental service. The first screen has a nice atmospheric illustration. For next screens I inspired from racing games like Need for Speed where you change car with cool animation. And hope you can inspire from my shot too!

Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
