36 Days of Type : 3

Fourth embroidery form - Kasuti.
Kasuti is a traditional form of folk embroidery practised in the state of Karnataka. Its history dates back to the Chalukya period. The patterns are stitched without using knots to ensure that both sides of the cloth look alike. One of the dwindling art forms but still manages to stay afloat today.