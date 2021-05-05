Arunesh Varade

36 Days of Type : 3

36 Days of Type : 3 lettering 3d art 36 days of type typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
Fourth embroidery form - Kasuti.
Kasuti is a traditional form of folk embroidery practised in the state of Karnataka. Its history dates back to the Chalukya period. The patterns are stitched without using knots to ensure that both sides of the cloth look alike. One of the dwindling art forms but still manages to stay afloat today.

